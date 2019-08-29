Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church,
4103 Prices Distillery Road
Ijamsville, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
4103 Prices Distillery Road
Ijamsville, MD
View Map
Dorino Romano
Dorino Romano

Dorino Romano Obituary
Mr. Dorino Romano, 78, of Jefferson, MD, formerly of Clarksburg, MD passed away suddenly on August 28, 2019. He was the husband of Linda Romano for the past 51 years.

He was the son of the late Michele Antonio Romano and Maria Grazia Romano.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Nino (wife, Tina), Gracie (husband Kevin), Gino (wife April), Rosina (husband Brian) and Christina (fiance Edward); and seven grandchildren, Joey, Jenna, and Jacob Ignasiak; Michael and Julia Biser; Siri Braverman; and Ethan Sanbower.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754, with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow the mass at St. Ignatius Cemetery (behind the old church) in Urbana, MD.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2019
