Doris Carter
Mrs. Doris Allene Carter, 86, of Germantown, passed away on September 16, 2020 at Ballenger Creek Center in Frederick. She was the wife of the late Roy Carter Sr., who passed in February of this year after 69 years of marriage.

Born April 8, 1934, Doris was the daughter of the late William and Nellie Burdette. She was a devoted and loving mother. In addition to her husband and her parents, Doris was preceded in death by two sons, Roy Carter Jr., and Charles A. Carter; one granddaughter, Heather Gregory; three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by one sister, Barbara Heffner; three daughters, Sandra Hughling, Renate K. Lee and Donna Mason; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Inurnment will take place at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 26th in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America (www.dementiasociety.org).


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
