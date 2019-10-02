|
|
Mrs. Doris Jean Hoffman Coblentz, 82, of Frederick died unexpectedly yet peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Martin Philip Coblentz.
Doris was born on January 11, 1937 in Frederick, MD. She was the daughter of the late Oscar Leroy and Helen Elizabeth Hoffman.
Doris was very talented as a seamstress and started sewing in her teen years. Her first job was at the Walkersville Factory as a seamstress. While raising her children, she altered clothing for her neighbors and family. She purchased the Frederick Bridal Center in 1975 and owned and operated the store for 23 years. She worked diligently, altering wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses so each bride could have a perfect wedding.
In her last years, she was a volunteer at the Citizens Nursing Home gift shop several days a week. She enjoyed working with and meeting the patients and their families. Doris was a member of the Tuesday Women's Guild quilting club at the Frederick Church of the Brethren. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Doris is survived by her three children, Phil Coblentz and wife Karen of Frederick, Troy Coblentz of Frederick and Faye Coblentz Novak and husband Dr. Vincent Novak of Franklin, TN. She has five grandchildren, Scott and Valerie Coblentz and Emma, Adam and Jackson Novak. She also has two sisters, Frances Jewell of Frederick and Dorothy Fuller of Hagerstown. Doris is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Graveside service will be held at Resthaven in Frederick, MD on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Church of the Brethren Women's Guild quilting club.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019