Doris Currier
Doris Jean Rippeon Currier, passed peacefully with her loving husband and family by her side on November 4, 2020, after a more than courageous battle with cancer. She was the "baby girl" of Arthur and Catherine Rippeon and blew into this world at the height of Hurricane Hazel on October 15, 1954.

Doris lived her entire life in Frederick County, MD and graduated from Linganore High School in 1972. She was employed with various technology companies, including the last 13 years for Patriot Technologies as their Accounting Manager.

Her greatest joys were her family, friends, traveling with her husband Wayne to Ireland, Scotland, Las Vegas, California wine country, and of course anywhere with slot machines, especially Charles Town and Atlantic City. She loved life, sharing that passion with others by hosting the famous "Currier parties" for every occasion - it was always the "open house" and the place to be for the best food and drink, bounce houses, face painting, and the occasional petting zoo. In addition to being "Mimi," Doris was passionate about her medium rare steaks, red wine, and pay-off slot machines.

She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Wayne, and loving son Brian and granddaughters Brynn and Kieran of Glen Bernie, MD, loving son Patrick, wife Kelly and grandchildren Colin and Claire of El Segundo, CA, "adopted" daughter Bess Jones (John Angelini) and "adopted" grandson Aaron Jones of Waynesboro, PA, parents Arthur and Catherine Rippeon, brother Ronnie Rippeon (Jean), sister Judy Gladhill (Jerry), sister Darlene Lind (predeceased husband Roy), numerous loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to the current Covid restrictions, the service will be limited to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice Care (1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701 https://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/).


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
