Doris Droneburg Obituary
Doris Loretta Droneburg, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her home in Frederick, MD. She was born January 21, 1933, in Frederick, MD. Doris was a 1951 graduate of Frederick High School. She was the daughter of the late Austin C. Gibbons and Hazel M. Firestone Gibbons. Mrs. Droneburg worked as a telephone operator for C & P Telephone company from high school until the birth of her children. She was an avid baseball fan and loved Manny Machado. Doris also enjoyed shopping and going to the beach, as well as going out to eat with her family to pick crabs. She loved to teach her grandchildren how to correctly pick them. Spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren brought her the most joy. Preparing and hosting Christmas dinners was always important to her and everyone was always welcome. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Hazel Gibbons, her sister Joyce Gibbons Hahn, her husband, Paul W. Droneburg, and her son Paul D. Droneburg. She is survived by her children, Deborah Droneburg Crouch, David Droneburg, and Donna Droneburg and boyfriend, Scott Beachley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Hawthorne and girlfriend Jamie McDonough, Jaime Hawthorne Koutsos and husband James Koutsos, Angelia Diggs, Misty Stull Degrange and husband Jeremy Degrange, Paul Droneburg and wife Janell Droneburg, Justin Droneburg and wife Jessica Droneburg and daughter in law Sheila Droneburg Black and husband, Rod Black, as well as several great grandchildren. Funeral services and internment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Frederick County.

Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
