Doris Folsom Boroughs, 90, of Frederick, MD., entered her Heavenly home on February 9, 2019. Born in Greenville, SC, she was the devoted wife of Paul B Boroughs, Jr for 72 years. She was the loving mother of six children: - T. Randolph Boroughs (Deborah), Richard, Paul, Nancy (Kevin), David (Amy), Philip (Tracy) - grandmother of 18 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 20 children. She is preceded in death by her three sisters Gertrude, Ethel, and Christine.



Doris spent her career in banking in Frederick, MD. A faithful Christian, she was an active member of Myrtle Grove Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC throughout her retirement. She and Paul moved back to Frederick, Maryland a year ago to be nearer to her children.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14th from 12-1 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD where a service will begin at 1 PM. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests tax-deductible gifts of remembrance in her name to either Myrtle Grove Baptist Church, 5524 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC 28409 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at . To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019