Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Boroughs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Folsom Boroughs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Folsom Boroughs Obituary
Doris Folsom Boroughs, 90, of Frederick, MD., entered her Heavenly home on February 9, 2019. Born in Greenville, SC, she was the devoted wife of Paul B Boroughs, Jr for 72 years. She was the loving mother of six children: - T. Randolph Boroughs (Deborah), Richard, Paul, Nancy (Kevin), David (Amy), Philip (Tracy) - grandmother of 18 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 20 children. She is preceded in death by her three sisters Gertrude, Ethel, and Christine.

Doris spent her career in banking in Frederick, MD. A faithful Christian, she was an active member of Myrtle Grove Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC throughout her retirement. She and Paul moved back to Frederick, Maryland a year ago to be nearer to her children.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14th from 12-1 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD where a service will begin at 1 PM. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests tax-deductible gifts of remembrance in her name to either Myrtle Grove Baptist Church, 5524 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC 28409 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at . To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.