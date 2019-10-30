Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Doris Carter
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Doris G. Carter


1924 - 2019
Doris G. Carter Obituary
Doris Georgette Carter, 95, of Thurmont, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born January 27, 1924 to the late Willard Lee and Clara M. (nee Woods) Clark. She was the beloved wife of the late Dale F. Carter.

Doris graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1941. After WWII, Doris and Dale were married and operated a truck stop along Route 340 in Knoxville. In 1955, they moved to Frederick, where she would work as a laboratory technician for the state of Maryland. Later, she worked as the Catalog Manager for JC Penny in Parkersburg, West Virginia. After retiring and returning to Frederick County, she stayed active, serving as the banquet manager for Francis Scott Key Post #11, American Legion.

Doris was very active in the FSK American Legion Auxiliary Unit 11 serving as President for several years. She also served a year as Unit President of Western Maryland District, and many years as a Girls' State Counselor.

Doris is survived by her son Kenneth D. Carter, his wife Patricia, and her granddaughter Carolyn Carter, and siblings, Thomas Clark and Kay F. Emery. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her other siblings Jesse "Dick" Clark and Wanda Jackola.

The family will receive friends at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD, on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4 - 7pm. A memorial service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30am. Internment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Unit 11 Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, 1450 Taney Avenue, Frederick MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
