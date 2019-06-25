Doris Elizabeth (Finley) Hall, 85, of Woodsboro, Maryland, passed on June 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of 68 years to Earskine "EJ" Hall.



Born on October 28, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Zora Mae Finley. Doris was a homemaker and was very dedicated to her family. She was always making sure everyone was taken care of and hosting family holidays. She enjoyed cooking and never missed an opportunity to go shopping. She worked for a few years as a sales associate for Sears-Roebuck. She was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Frederick which recently closed. She played the piano there for many years.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Rick Hall of Thurmont, Darrel Hall and wife Jeanne of Woodsboro and Karla Yeager and husband Michael of Boonsboro; grandchildren, Gina, Jeremiah, Rebecca, Jennifer, Kyle, Justin, Michelle and Amanda; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brothers, David Finley and Howard Finley and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Essie Ann Wood.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.



A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home. Pastor Richard Baker will officiate. Graveside services will be private.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



The family would like to extend their thankfulness for the wonderful care provided by Hospice of Frederick for the care and compassion they showed Doris. The family would like to specially thank Annette Dove for her dedication of over 2 years to the care of Doris.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 25 to June 27, 2019