Doris Janet Kinnamont, 80, of Walkersville, MD died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident. Born July 13, 1938 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mildred (Turnburke) Hall. She was the wife of the late Joseph Preston Kinnamont, Sr., who passed away in 1973.



Doris was a homemaker and devoted caregiver to her children and grandchildren. She worked in retail sales at a variety of shops and stores during her life. She enjoyed visiting the Grotto in Emmitsburg, going to the mountains and the beach, and perusing Facebook on her iPad to keep up on her family's activities. More than anything, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.



Surviving are children, Joseph Kinnamont, Jr. and wife Ellen of Summerville, GA, Constance Johns of Elkton, MD, Jacob Kinnamont of Walkersville, James Kinnamont and wife Danielle of Thurmont, and Kathleen Hyder of Walkersville; brother, James Hall and wife Anna of San Antonio, TX; sister, Kathleen Aguilar and husband Leon of Waynesboro, PA; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Bonnie Lynn Kinnamont and a brother, Robert Hall.



A memorial service to celebrate Doris's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD, with the Rev. Keith Boisvert officiating. Inurnment will be private at a later date. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Dr., Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 24 to May 25, 2019