|
|
Doris Louise Albaugh, 86, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village.
Born on April 25, 1933 in Westminster, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Paul Rhea Niswander and Ruth Anna (Garner) Niswander. She was the devoted and loving wife of 64 years to Ira Robert Albaugh.
Doris graduated from Elmer Wolfe High School in Union Bridge class of 1951 and was a proud graduate of Bridgewater College class of 1955. She was very fond of her alma mater Bridgewater College and was honored to be elected to the trustee's board as a life-time trustee. She taught for 1 year in the public school system and then enjoyed raising her daughters and caring for her family as a homemaker. She was a church musician and organist for over 60 years with the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, and taught private piano and organ lessons for many years. She was a talented calligrapher and master quilter, donating many quilts to the Mid-Atlantic Conference Church of the Brethren disaster response. Her creativity extended to making and designing homemade greeting cards, painting eggs and arranging flowers. Along with the rest of her family, she treasured week-long vacations at Deep Creek Lake, where many special memories were made and strong family relationships were forged even more deeply. She and her beloved Ira made many wonderful memories traveling throughout the US and Europe, a highlight of which was seeing the Oberammergau Passion Play in 2000. Her generous and giving heart towards her family, loved ones, and others will always be remembered. Doris leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and valued relationships. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters, Beverly Sensabaugh and husband Mark of Bridgewater, VA, Kay Hooker and husband Phillip of Gaithersburg, MD, and Susan Derr and husband Gary of Mt. Airy, MD; grandchildren, Amanda Sensabaugh, Emily Svensson and husband Leif, Jessica, Matthew, Lauren and Erin Hooker, Christina Coolidge and husband Ardee, Kevin Derr and wife Jess, Lisa Przybycien and husband Matt, Andrew, Michael, Stephen and Catherine Derr; great-grandchildren, Alrek, Magnus and Henrik Svensson, Bethany, Joshua and Jemma Coolidge, and Jack Derr.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of a Celebration of Life service beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge, MD with Pastor Scott Linton officiating. Private burial will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris's name may be made to Brethren Disaster Ministries (churchofthebrethren.givingfuel.com/bdm). Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019