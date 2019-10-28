|
|
Doris Lorraine Remsberg Shipley, age 86, passed away Saturday October 26, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital, Germantown. She was the beloved wife of Fred Alton Shipley her husband of 67 years.
Born December 10, 1932 in Mount Airy, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Elwood and Elizabeth L. Buxton Remsberg.
She attended Lisbon and Mount Airy High Schools, and was Valedictorian of her class of 1951.
Doris worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a secretary, the Atomic Energy commission, now Department of Energy, as a secretary, and was a Media Assistant for Montgomery County Public Schools serving at Damascus, Woodfield, Cedar Grove, and Clear Spring Elementary Schools.
She was an active member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Browningsville, Maryland, a Sunday School teacher for many years and a member of the United Methodist Women. Doris enjoyed traveling, camping, scrapbooking, reading, puzzles and ironing.
Surviving besides her husband F. Alton Shipley are two daughters: Diane Harman and husband Daniel of Hedgesville, West Virginia; and Joan Carlson and husband David of Clarksburg, Maryland. Grandchildren: Amanda Harman, Zachary Harman, Matthew Harman (Zachary Saunders), Anthony Carlson. Two sisters Margaret Anderson of Walkersville, Md. and Eileen Mercer of Frederick. A brother, Ellis Remsberg and wife Judy of Grafton, Virginia, brother and sister in laws, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 30, at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 11901 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872 from 10 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11 in the church sanctuary. Pastor Kevin Beall will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family send sincere thanks to Montgomery Hospice and Visiting Angels, including her special angel Jeanna Hess.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to Montgomery Hospice, or Bethesda United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019