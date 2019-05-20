Doris "Dot" Lorene Maze, 88, of Thurmont, Maryland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 18, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of almost 57 years to LCDR Robert Arthur Maze, USN retired.



Born on November 22, 1930 in Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Bertha Hodson. She was a long time member of Our Lady of Mt. Caramel in Thurmont and Saint Anthony's Shrine in Emmitsburg. She was very dedicated to her church family and enjoyed meeting up with them at McDonald's after attending daily Mass. She and her husband loved to spend time together outdoors bird watching, gardening and making trips to get ice cream.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, S. Diane Smith (Paul), Kathy Queen (Richard), Barbara Miller, Kevin Maze (Lori), Robby Maze (Michele), Sam Maze (Michelle), David Maze (Debra). She is also survived by 46 grandchildren spanning more than five generations; her siblings, Dean Hodson and Shirley Winter both of Kansas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Calhoun; son, Michael Dumond; son-in-law, John Miller; grandson Jay Calhoun; great-grandson Nicholas Branham; siblings, Joyce Lakin, Lee, Milburn, and Duane Hodson.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday, May 29th at Our Lady of Mount Caramel, 103 N. Main Street, Thurmont. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be made in Dot's memory to Saint Anthony's Shrine, 16150 St. Anthony Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 20 to May 22, 2019