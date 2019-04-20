|
Doris Jean Meyer of Frederick, formerly of Annandale, Virginia, passed away on April 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Robert Meyer and a daughter, Marcia J Meyer. Surviving are four children, Andrea Ferris, Ellen Meyer-Kalergis (George), Deanna Achtelstetter and Dean Meyer; four grandchildren, Diana Suarez (Ernest), Carla Ferris (Horacio Artiga), Isabella and Fynn Achtelstetter, and two great-grandchildren, Mia and Alexander Ferris-Artiga. Doris moved to Frederick in 1994 after retiring from the Virginia Department of Social Services and was then employed by Ryan Homes for many years. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22 from 1 to 2pm at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E Church St, Frederick, with a funeral immediately following. Private interment will be in the Alto-Reste Cemetery, Altoona, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019