Doris Muriel Hicok, passed away July 10th, 2020 in Frederick, MD, at the age of 95.



Born on May 14, 1925 and grew up in New York City. She moved to the Washington DC area where she met and married Wilbur Hicok and built a home in Redland, MD. She spent the last 20 years in Mt Airy MD.



She is survived by her four children and their families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store