Doris Mae (Rice) Poole entered God's eternal care on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Born November 27, 1928 in Graceham, Maryland, she was the first child of Eli Edward and Anna Mae Ruth (Boller) Rice. Doris was married to her loving husband, the late Harry Ash Poole Sr., for 53 years and she was a key partner in the success of his contracting business from 1969 to 1991.
Doris was a strong, tenacious and generous woman. She had the strength of a Rice and the heart of a Boller. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren, first and foremost. At the same time, Doris had a lifelong love of travel and adventure, never fearing anyone or anything. She and her husband Harry led caravans of family and friends to Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground at Disney World every year for a quarter of a century. She loved music and fondly recalled dancing and singing at the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Review. After their retirement, they traveled extensively throughout the United States and many trips abroad. After her husband's death, she enjoyed spending time with her friends from AARP, Rainbow Bells and the Lunch Bunch.
Surviving are her children Harry Ash Poole, Jr. of California, Dr. Dennis Lee Poole and wife Kathy of Texas, Ada Kathryn Baker and husband Jerry of Mount Airy, Michael Wayne Poole and wife Linda of Rocky Ridge, James Franklin Poole and wife Mandy of Woodsboro, Teresa Marie Wells and husband Darwin of Libertytown, Maureen Poole LeGore and husband John of Woodsboro and John Berchman Poole of Woodsboro, as well as 20 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard Rice, Irene Tomalewski, Olive Mullican and Annamae Luther. She was preceded in death by her sons, Larry Edward Poole and David Scott Poole and grandchildren Maleko, Mackenzie and Luke Poole and her brother Raymond Edward Rice.
The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation for the exceptional care provided by the Connections staff at Country Meadows of Frederick.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. A larger celebration of life will be announced at a later date when safe conditions prevail.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Foundation, Western Maryland Chapter, 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com