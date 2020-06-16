Doris Rockwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Doris L. Rockwell, 97, of Frederick died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Citizen's Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Paul Rockwell, Sr.

Born December 4, 1922 in Garrett, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Carrie Romsburg.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Rockwell and wife Tina, 5 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Rockwell Jr.

The funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick First Church of the Nazarene, 7899 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be made at www.keeneybasford.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved