Doris Rockwell

Mrs. Doris L. Rockwell, 97, of Frederick died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Citizen's Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Paul Rockwell, Sr.
Born December 4, 1922 in Garrett, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Carrie Romsburg.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Rockwell and wife Tina, 5 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Rockwell Jr.
The funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick First Church of the Nazarene, 7899 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be made at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.