Mrs. Doris Loraine "Patsy" Smith, 87, of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, July 8. 2020, at the Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lewis S. "Smitty" Smith. Born in Frederick on February 18, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Francis "Mutt" and Evelyn Rinehart Wagner.
Patsy had worked for many years as a meat wrapper, at Food Fair, Pantry Pride and Shopper Food Warehouse in Olney, where she retired from. A member of Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her entire family and had a great love for animals.
Surviving are her three daughters, Jody Ann MacKenzie, Cheryl Lynn Jenkins and husband Donald, Moana Kathleen Himes and husband Steve, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and one due in November. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bob MacKenzie, two sisters, Shirley "Petie" Crouse and Mary Frances "Peewee" Biddinger.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of ones choice.