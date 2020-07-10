1/1
Doris Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Doris Loraine "Patsy" Smith, 87, of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, July 8. 2020, at the Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lewis S. "Smitty" Smith. Born in Frederick on February 18, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Francis "Mutt" and Evelyn Rinehart Wagner.

Patsy had worked for many years as a meat wrapper, at Food Fair, Pantry Pride and Shopper Food Warehouse in Olney, where she retired from. A member of Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her entire family and had a great love for animals.

Surviving are her three daughters, Jody Ann MacKenzie, Cheryl Lynn Jenkins and husband Donald, Moana Kathleen Himes and husband Steve, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and one due in November. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bob MacKenzie, two sisters, Shirley "Petie" Crouse and Mary Frances "Peewee" Biddinger.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of ones choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved