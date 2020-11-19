1/1
Doris Thompson
Doris Lorraine Haller Thompson, age 89 of Frederick, MD passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.

She was born April 20, 1931, in Frederick, MD, the daughter of Clarence and Charlotte Fogle Haller.

She and her husband James have 6 children. She was a homemaker all her life until she and James retired from farming. After retirement, she worked for the Frederick County Courthouse for 11 years.

In addition to her husband of 72 years, James Roy Thompson II, she is survived by her children James R. Thompson III (Nancy), David E. Thompson (Juanita Hamilton), Franklin E. Thompson (Pam), William E. Thompson (Carole), Cheryl L. Hubbard, Carol V. Dutrow (Charlie); grandchildren, James Thompson IV (Michelle), Lori Greifzu (John), Matt Thompson, Russell Thompson, Travis Thompson (Melissa), Crystal Thompson, Frank Thompson, Jr. (Billie Jo), Charlotte Brewster (Pete), Philip Thompson, Jarrod Thompson (Kate), Carly Price (Shane), Bob Forder, George Forder (Kim), Jackie Guttenplan Hubbard, Hannah Dutrow and Cait Dutrow. Fifteen great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, David Haller (Kristi) and Steve Haller (Jane), sister-in-laws, Mildred (Boots) Brashears and Rose Haller, brother and sister-in-laws, John and Betty Thompson, Nancy and Roger Wicks and Ronald and Julia Thompson as well as numerous extended family.

Doris is predeceased by her brother Carol Haller, brother-in-law Gene Brashears, brother and sister-in-law Lewis and Elsie Thompson, son-in-law Alan Guttenplan.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nancy Wicks for the care that she has given over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Hospital or the American Diabetes Association.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
