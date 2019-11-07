|
Mrs. Doris A. Titus, 82, of Hagerstown, MD passed away October 31, 2019. She
was the beloved wife of the late James Frederick Titus.
Born May 17, 1937 in Wheeling, WV , she was the daughter of the late Ross and
Ida Prysock. She was preceded in death by her brother Dave and her sister Daryl.
Mrs. "T" spent her working years at West Frederick Middle School and loved
telling stories about her kids and making sure everyone had a hug who needed
one.
She was a life-long Methodist and greatly enjoyed her community at Trinity
United Methodist Church in Frederick.
Mrs. Titus is survived by her son Mr. Sean Titus (and wife Elisha), and her
three stepchildren Robin, Jeffrey and David. She is also survived by
grandchildren; Holly (and husband Mike), Becca, Dylan, Lexie, Melissa, and
Steven, two great-grandchildren; Sydney and Liam, and several nieces and
nephews.
Doris spent the last year at Brookdale in Hagerstown where she made many
friends and will be missed greatly.
She was well known for her love of animals, including her beloved dogs and
cats.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League of
Frederick County, Maryland.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019