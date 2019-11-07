Home

Doris Titus Obituary
Mrs. Doris A. Titus, 82, of Hagerstown, MD passed away October 31, 2019. She

was the beloved wife of the late James Frederick Titus.

Born May 17, 1937 in Wheeling, WV , she was the daughter of the late Ross and

Ida Prysock. She was preceded in death by her brother Dave and her sister Daryl.

Mrs. "T" spent her working years at West Frederick Middle School and loved

telling stories about her kids and making sure everyone had a hug who needed

one.

She was a life-long Methodist and greatly enjoyed her community at Trinity

United Methodist Church in Frederick.

Mrs. Titus is survived by her son Mr. Sean Titus (and wife Elisha), and her

three stepchildren Robin, Jeffrey and David. She is also survived by

grandchildren; Holly (and husband Mike), Becca, Dylan, Lexie, Melissa, and

Steven, two great-grandchildren; Sydney and Liam, and several nieces and

nephews.

Doris spent the last year at Brookdale in Hagerstown where she made many

friends and will be missed greatly.

She was well known for her love of animals, including her beloved dogs and

cats.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League of

Frederick County, Maryland.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
