Dorothy Amanda Watkins
Dorothy Amanda Gartrell Watkins

97 died Sunday Nov. 22 at Country Meadows Frederick, Maryland, where she was a resident. She was the wife of the late Robert "Zeke" Watkins.

Born Oct.21, 1923 in Plane #4 near Mt. Airy, a daughter of the late Howard and Mamie Murphy Gartrell.

Dorothy was a homemaker until 1963 when along with her husband Robert they purchased Smith's Bowling Alley in Mt. Airy which they operated from 1963 until 1967, when they relocated and ran Mt. Airy Lanes on Center Street until retirement to Florida in 1979.

Dorothy loved bowling, reading, working crossword puzzles in the Frederick News Post (we hope God has a subscription!) watching Orioles and Braves baseball and spending time with her family.

Dorothy was a life member of Marvin Chapel UMC.

A life member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 191 Mt. Airy.

A member of the Pleasant Plains of Damascus DAR.

A member of the Mt. Airy Senior Center, 55 Plus Club and the Red Hats.

She was predeceased by a brother Howard "Bud" Gartrell, sisters June Wagner, Evelyn Pope Clay and Bettie Hall.

She was the last of her immediate family.

She is survived by her children

Janet (Lewis) Haines of Damascus, Ted (Peg) Watkins of Derry, PA Charlie (Debbie) of Elkridge MD

Grandchildren Shirley Appleby, Jason Haines, Randy Watkins, Rhonda Winstead and Jessica Friedman. Great-Grandchildren Courtney, Steven, Kristin, Brett, Austin and Lindsey. A sister-in-law Libby Gartrell and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by 2 sons Robert Herman Watkins Jr and Robert Howard (Bobby) Watkins and Grandson Robert (Rob) Watkins.

We would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows and staff of Hospice of Carroll County for all of the care and support given to Mom and our family over the past few months it was greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the SAL of the American Legion Post 191 Scholarship Fund, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy, Maryland 21771.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website www.molesworthwilliams.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home

