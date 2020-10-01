1/1
Dorothy Charuhas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved champion Dorothy M. Buckland Charuhas of Frederick, MD. Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday September 20, 2020 at her daughter's home in Madison, AL. with family surrounding her and her loyal K-9 companion Babie Girl on her bed.

She was born in Radford, VA. In 1938 to Robert Buckland and Geneva Hurst Buckland.

Dottie shared her love for life, unconditionally caring for and loving her family, wildlife, and her animals. You could find her in the garden daily feeding the birds and getting her hands dirty. She loved to travel and took many family and friends vacations throughout her life. Dottie gave us all the drive to be who we are. She was known to have a wicked sense of humor and sarcasm. She let us all know, "If mama ain't happy, ain't nobody happy". Her feisty spirit will live on in our hearts forever.

Dottie was pre-deceased by her parents, her loving and doting husband Manuel "Monte" J. Charuhas, and grandson Roman J. Schulze. She is survived by her doting and loving daughters Monica M. Schulze (Ron), Sterling C. Burton (Bill), granddaughter Scarlett H. Burton, brother Robert H. Buckland, her cousin who was like a sister Mary Anna Hunt, many nieces and nephews and her wonderful friends and great neighbors.

Fly high Mammy and keep giving them sass. Till we meet again. We love and miss you.

Services will be private.

Donations may be made to www.Bestfriends.org or www.gshospice.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved