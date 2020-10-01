Our beloved champion Dorothy M. Buckland Charuhas of Frederick, MD. Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday September 20, 2020 at her daughter's home in Madison, AL. with family surrounding her and her loyal K-9 companion Babie Girl on her bed.
She was born in Radford, VA. In 1938 to Robert Buckland and Geneva Hurst Buckland.
Dottie shared her love for life, unconditionally caring for and loving her family, wildlife, and her animals. You could find her in the garden daily feeding the birds and getting her hands dirty. She loved to travel and took many family and friends vacations throughout her life. Dottie gave us all the drive to be who we are. She was known to have a wicked sense of humor and sarcasm. She let us all know, "If mama ain't happy, ain't nobody happy". Her feisty spirit will live on in our hearts forever.
Dottie was pre-deceased by her parents, her loving and doting husband Manuel "Monte" J. Charuhas, and grandson Roman J. Schulze. She is survived by her doting and loving daughters Monica M. Schulze (Ron), Sterling C. Burton (Bill), granddaughter Scarlett H. Burton, brother Robert H. Buckland, her cousin who was like a sister Mary Anna Hunt, many nieces and nephews and her wonderful friends and great neighbors.
Fly high Mammy and keep giving them sass. Till we meet again. We love and miss you.
Services will be private.
Donations may be made to www.Bestfriends.org
or www.gshospice.com
.