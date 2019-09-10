|
Dorothy Day Beall, born October 16, 1929 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 3, 2019 at the age of 89. She died peacefully at the home of her granddaughter, Evie Beall (Burge), and under the care of Hospice of Frederick County. She is the daughter of the late Raymond and Annie Day of Kemptown, MD.
She is preceded in death by her husband Willis Webster Beall, her brother Raymond Harold Day, and grandson Nathan Battles.
She was a lifelong member of Bethesda United Methodist Church where she led the Junior Choir for many years, taught Vacation Bible School, and was a member of the missions committee. She was a dining hall hostess at Damascus Camp Meeting and found great joy in showing hospitality to others. Her family hosted an American Field Service (AFS) student and many remember her as a welcoming friend and listening ear.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Day Kemp and husband Ralph, her sister-in-law Shirley Day, her 3 children; Mark Beall and wife Pam, Melanie Lesko and husband John and Wendy Battles and husband Jim, her 4 grandchildren Evie Beall, Jeremy Battles and wife Jennifer, Natalie Kim and husband Andy, Zachary Battles and wife Lauren, 9 great grandchildren; Trinity Burge, Rayah Burge, Logan Burge, Kaelynn Burge, Charis Burge, Acadia Burge, Toby Kim, Ezra Kim, and Violet Kim as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Dorothy, who was affectionately known as "MungaDot" was always a constant and loving presence in the lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. You could always count on her having sweet tea and baked goods available for anyone who would stop by her home just to say hi.
The family is deeply grateful for Hospice of Frederick County, the Frederick County Department of Aging, and the many people who offered time and resources which enabled us to care for her in the home until she took her last earthly breath.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Damascus, MD on Saturday, October 5th @ 11am with a graveside serviced to follow. There will be a luncheon following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions for Dorothy's final expenses can be made c/o of Mark Beall 2421 Green Valley Road Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Mungadot, you will always be loved a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019