Dorothy Louise Droddy, 75, Hagerstown died Friday May 31, 2019 at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia.



Born in Arlington, VA on February 17, 1944 she was a daughter of the late Chesley and Helen Barr Wilkins.



She was employed as office manager with Ryder Distribution in Landover, MD until her retirement and enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports.



She is survived by three sons Steven (and his wife Sandra) Pick - Middletown, Frank Pick and Jason Droddy both of Hagerstown,six grandchildren Richard, Guinevere, Frankie, Karlye, Allison, Melanie , two sisters Carol Ann of King George, VA and Shirley of Hagerstown, one brother Eddie Wilkins of King George, VA



Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Wednesday June 5 from the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate.



Interment will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Washngton County Human Society,13011 Maugansville Rd., Hagerstown, MD 21740 Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 1 to June 3, 2019