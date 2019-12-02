|
|
Dorothy Jones Elgin, 100, formerly of Poolesville, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Buckingham's Choice, Adamstown, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late John A. Jones, Sr. and Mamie Pyles Jones. Dorothy, more often known as Dots, was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles W. Elgin, Sr. She is survived by her two children, Charles W. Elgin, Jr. (Donna), and Mary E. Conlon (Tommy). She is also survived by three grandchildren, Thomas C. Conlon, Sr. (Ashley), J. Scott Conlon (Kara), and Jen Shell (David), and nine great-grandchildren, Zach, Charlie, and Addie Shell, Sophia, J.T., Penny, Daphne, Marshall, and Flynn Conlon.
Growing up on a farm in Dickerson, Dots attended Dickerson School, and later graduated from Poolesville High School in 1937. She became a Registered Nurse, graduating from Union Memorial Nursing School in Baltimore. Dots worked at Poolesville Elementary School as the school secretary for seventeen years.
Many volunteer jobs and community service activities have been filled by Dots. For 53 years, she worked as bookkeeper, volunteer, and genealogist for Monocacy Cemetery, with her husband, Charles. Both were historians who documented the history of many homes in the up-county area. Dots spent years creating scrapbooks filled with local history, pictures, and news articles. Dots participated in church work as a member of the Women of St. Peter's staffing bake sales, rummage sales, homes tours, and sewing circles. Her famous sand tarts filled the tables of the winter bake sales. Teams gathered in her kitchen to bake record breaking numbers of Christmas cookies every year.
Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, December 4 at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, Maryland 20838 from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 20100 Fisher Avenue, Poolesville, Maryland 20837 on Thursday, December 5 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 West Hunter Road, Beallsville, Maryland 20839.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monocacy Cemetery, P.O. Box 81, Beallsville, Maryland 20839, or St. Peter's Episcopal Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 387, Poolesville, Maryland 20837.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019