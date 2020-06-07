Dorothy Elizabeth Fuller, 85, of Boonsboro, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Sterling Care after a long battle with dementia.



Dorothy was born January 27, 1935 in Frederick to the late Oscar and Helen Hoffman.



She was the middle daughter, still surviving is sister Frances Jewell, and preceded in death by sister Doris Coblentz. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1953. Dorothy worked her whole career with the US Government (Department of the Army) in the accounting and finance division.



Dorothy was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Her real enjoyment in life was spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved to bake (especially her famous granola bars), sew, crochet and talk (as anyone who ever met her knew this). She was a kind, caring and selfless person. Dorothy was a member of Benevola United Methodist Church. She loved attending church and volunteering to help, especially with dinners and sewing/quilting. Her favorite part was just spending time with the people.



Dorothy is survived by her children, Craig Fuller and wife Nancy of Phoenix, AZ and daughter Stacey Fuller Rinehart and husband Pete; grandchildren, Nicole Fuller, Cole and Cody Rinehart; also many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.



There will be a celebration of life planned for a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Benevola United Methodist Church, 19925 Benevola Church Rd, Boonsboro, MD 21713 .



