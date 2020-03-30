|
Dottye is finally leaving her beloved Frederick County! Born on January 21, 1931, she died on March 27, 2020 at age 89. Dottye was the widow of James I. Ewing. She was the youngest child of Charles Malcolm Handley and Ida Mae Ramsburg Handley. Born near Feagaville, she began her education in a two-room schoolhouse. Her family moved to Frederick in 1940 including her four siblings-Margaret (Donald) Eaves, Helen (John) Solt, Charles (Thelma) Handley and Robert V. Handley, all deceased.
Dottye graduated from Frederick High School in 1948. She then attended Hood College, where she pursued a double major in History and Political Science, two of her life-long passions. Upon graduating from Hood in 1952, she began teaching in secondary education. She studied at Columbia Teachers College in New York City and was appointed a Vice Principal, the first female Secondary Administrator in Frederick County. Over the next 26 years, she served as Vice Principal at Elm Street School, Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Middletown Middle School and Frederick High School. She completed a graduate degree (Masters +30) at the University of Maryland. She played a major role in helping to integrate middle school students after the Supreme Court 1954 Brown v. Board of Education Decision.
Dottye taught Sunday School and sang in the choir at Grace Evangelical & Reformed Church (now Grace UCC). She was active in local Democratic Politics. She acted as secretary and then legislative chair for the Maryland Assocation of Secondary Principals, retiring from education in 1984. In 1981 her husband, Jim was diagnosed with cancer. She cared for him at home until his death a year later. In 1986 she was elected a Judge of the Orphans Court. She also volunteered at Frederick Memorial Hospital for 20 years. In retirement she was an avid bicyclist and a docent for the local Historical Society.
In 2006 she became a resident at Homewood at Crumland Farms where she continued to volunteer and to take courses at FCC and Hood College. Ms. Ewing was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, of which she was a founding member in 1961 and for which she was the first Religious Education Director.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Handley, her stepdaughter, Barbara Heverly, stepson, Mark Ewing, step grandchildren / great grandchildren, along with 6 nieces, 3 nephews, several grand nieces/nephews and several great grand nieces/nephews, and many friends who will miss her.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the Homewood Assisted Living Unit and Health Care Unit for the care, concern, and love, Dottye received while a resident there.
At her request there will be no funeral service. She donated her body to the Maryland State Board of Anatomy. Dottye is requesting that memorial contributions be made to The Community Foundation of Frederick County, Dottye Handley Ewing Civic Education Fund, 312 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020