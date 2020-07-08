1/
Dorothy Heliene Scheiman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 1, Dorothy Heliene Scheiman passed away, her husband David at her side, at their home in New Market MD, at the age of 57, after a long struggle with leukemia.

Dorothy was born in Ypsilanti MI, to Claire Elaine and John Daniel Johnson. She married David Scheiman in 1997.

An avid traveler, basket weaver, and birder, Dorothy was also passionate about friends, games, and anything purple. Her friends at the Spring Ridge Friends and Neighbors Club recall that Dorothy rarely missed Book Club, Bunco Group, or Ladies Night Out. Dorothy was a member of the Central Pennsylvania Basket Weavers' Guild.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 23 years, David Scheiman; her parents, John and Claire Johnson of Charleston WV; and her siblings and their families Mary Claire Johnson of Nashua NH, Kathryn Helen Johnson of Charleston WV, Cynthia Jane Johnson Joy of Reno NV, Margaret Ann Johnson of Germantown MD, Joseph Daniel Johnson of Charleston WV, and Heather Elaine Johnson of Gila NM.

A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the New Jersey Audubon Society, in honor of the many happy days Dorothy and David spent watching birds at Cape May.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved