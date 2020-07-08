On July 1, Dorothy Heliene Scheiman passed away, her husband David at her side, at their home in New Market MD, at the age of 57, after a long struggle with leukemia.



Dorothy was born in Ypsilanti MI, to Claire Elaine and John Daniel Johnson. She married David Scheiman in 1997.



An avid traveler, basket weaver, and birder, Dorothy was also passionate about friends, games, and anything purple. Her friends at the Spring Ridge Friends and Neighbors Club recall that Dorothy rarely missed Book Club, Bunco Group, or Ladies Night Out. Dorothy was a member of the Central Pennsylvania Basket Weavers' Guild.



Dorothy is survived by her husband of 23 years, David Scheiman; her parents, John and Claire Johnson of Charleston WV; and her siblings and their families Mary Claire Johnson of Nashua NH, Kathryn Helen Johnson of Charleston WV, Cynthia Jane Johnson Joy of Reno NV, Margaret Ann Johnson of Germantown MD, Joseph Daniel Johnson of Charleston WV, and Heather Elaine Johnson of Gila NM.



A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the New Jersey Audubon Society, in honor of the many happy days Dorothy and David spent watching birds at Cape May.



