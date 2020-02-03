|
Dorothy Alma Monroe Humphrey, 90, of Mt. Airy, passed away on February 1, 2020.
Dorothy was born on March 1, 1929 to the late Sydney Ray and Viola Pearl Bryant Monroe and was raised on Royal Orchard in Afton, VA. Dorothy often shared memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren of her life on Royal Orchard - she referred to it as her "Garden of Eden". She attended a two room school and walked 2 1/2 miles to Afton Church. Dorothy's life was exemplified by her abiding Christian faith, which was the guiding light of her life.
After the death of her mother, she was raised by her legal guardians, Claude and Madelyn Hazard, along with their daughter, Cathy Douglas.
During World War 2, Dorothy worked alongside other "Rosie the Riveters" making spray tanks and she received the Army Navy "E" Award.
Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Humphrey, who preceded her in death in 1975. During their early years of marriage, they owned and operated a diner in Paris, VA. Dorothy retired from the Frederick County (MD) Board of Education. She was adept at using scraps of her life to enrich, beautify and bless the children's lives she touched. In honor and recognition of Dorothy's career in Education, the School Mission Statement "Teach-Believe-Achieve" was placed on the front door of Green Valley Elementary School. Dorothy was a devoted servant of her community and church throughout her entire life. She was a lifetime member of Providence United Methodist Church, where she was involved with teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, church suppers and apple butter making. Dorothy also volunteered for Frederick Community Action at the Food Bank.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Denise Collins, Robin Rhoderick (Edward) and Robert Humphrey. Her greatest treasures were her grandchildren: Donald Collins, Jr., Heather Rosenberger (Shawn), Rebecca Stanley (Ryan), Rachel Irizarry, Cheyenne and Cody Humphrey; and her great-grandchildren: Baliegh Tyler, Bryar Rosenberger, Liam O'Neill, Melita Irizarry, Corinne and Addison Stanley. Her legacy is left through them. She will be remembered by Alice Scott, who was like a daughter to her, special lifelong classmates Catherine Price and Gene Heflin, friends Lynnwood Browning and the "Beach Bunch", sister Hazel More and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers: Richard, Robert, Russell and Mickey Monroe; sisters: Myrtle Blankenship and Elizabeth Perkins; son-in-law Donald Collins and grandson Edward Rhoderick, Jr. To our family, she was the embodiment of love and we were blessed by her life.
The family wishes to thank and extend their appreciation for the excellent care and compassion given by the staff of Acts of Copper Ridge, Sykesville, MD and Hospice of Carroll County.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, from 10:30 am to 12:00 PM at Providence United Methodist Church, 3716 Kemptown Church Road, Monrovia, MD until a service of celebration of Dorothy's life will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment, food, fellowship and sharing of memories will follow at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Providence United Methodist Church at the above address.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020