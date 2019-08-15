Home

Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
Dorothy J. Cressler

Dorothy J. Cressler, 98, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Green Ridge Village, Newville. She was a member of Memorial Lutheran Church, Shippensburg. Dorothy taught school in the Harrisburg School District and then retired from the Frederick County School District where she was a Librarian and Media Specialist. Dorothy was a charter member and past president of Beta Iota Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. She also was a member of PSEA and AARP. Dorothy is survived by two sisters, Nancy C. (Ralph) Thompson of Shippensburg and Betty Jean Seibert of Michigan; and six nieces and nephews, Jane Seavers Motter, Evelyn Seibert Weaver, Thomas Seibert, Dorothy Seibert Kinsey, Michael Thompson and Geoffrey Thompson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret C. Seavers and Janet C. Seibert; and a nephew Stephen Seavers. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Memorial Lutheran Church, Shippensburg with The Rev. Dana Blouch-Hanson officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services in church on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Lutheran Church, 34 E. Orange St., Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
