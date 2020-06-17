Dorothy "Dottie" Jean Snouffer, 87, formerly of Laytonsville, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born August 23, 1932 in Frederick, Maryland she was the daughter of Mabel Irene Shank Hoffman Farver and John George Oliver Hoffman.
In addition to her parents, she also is preceded in death by her husband of 28 years John H. Snouffer (Jack); as well as two sisters Delores I. Hubner and Sally L. Despeaux.
Dottie was a 1951 graduate of Mount Airy High School, Mount Airy, Maryland. She worked at the Telephone Company, Bechtel and the First National Bank until she retired. Dottie also worked part-time for an auction company. Her passions shared with her husband Jack included deer hunting, gardening, and participating in charity activities with the American Legion and Knights of Pythias.
She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a recipient of both the National Defense Service Medal and the Foreign Wars Medal.
She is survived by her sister Jacqueline G. Shank of Ashton, Pennsylvania; two sons Steven L. Baggett and wife Patty of Frederick; Scott L. Baggett and wife Sherri of Newtown, Connecticut, one daughter Shelly L. Marken of Martinsburg, West Virginia; five grandchildren: Jason M. Creed (Stephani), Daniel E. Baggett (Erin), M. Scudder Baggett(Alex), Natalie E. Baggett (Sam) and R. Judd Baggett (Ali), and two great-granddaughters Amelia L. Baggett and Sophia E. Baggett.
Private graveside services and interment will be held in Laytonsville Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family on our website at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.