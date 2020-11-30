Dorothy (Dot) was born April 14, 1925 in a farmhouse in Tioga, Texas to Raymond and Dovie (Williams) Bodovsky, and died at home in Frederick on November 28, 2020 with loving family at her side.She is survived by her daughter Patricia Kelly, brothers Robert and John Bodovsky, sister Glennis Hogan, beloved and fiercely defended grandchildren Kelly (Rob) Curtis, Karen (Kenny) McClain, Sean Murphy and Christian Kelly as well as great grandchildren Clay, Connor and Adeline Curtis, Rory McClain and Lyndsay Curtis Cookro. She is also survived by her daughter in law Barbara Kelly, her special adopted "son" Terry (Elaine) Whitaker, many dearly loved nieces and nephews as well as many friends and others that she treated like family.Dorothy was predeceased by her parents and beloved husband Edward Kelly, her only son Robert Kelly and her brother Raymond Bodovsky Junior.A mischievous tomboy, she thrived with her brothers on the family farm during the Depression. While there wasn't much money, which was normal for them, there was plenty to eat and lots of love - she received fruit and candy in her Christmas stocking and a homemade gift every year - a doll dress crocheted from feed sack string or an orange crate cradle lovingly made. She went on to college, majoring in Library Science at North Texas State University, paid partly by her brothers work chopping cotton (not without amused annoyance). Eager to make her own way in the world, Dorothy left college and became the base commander's secretary at Perrin Field in Gainesville, TX. She met and fell in love with an Army airman stationed there for flight training and moved to his home of Washington, D.C. She continued her work as a military secretary at the Pentagon, happily danced on 14th Street to celebrate war's end and married that handsome Yankee.Dorothy was a traditional mid-century mom, active with her children, her church and in her community in Hyattsville MD. She and a group of mom friends started a Craft Club that provided love and support to its members for over 60 years.She and Ned owned their own small business, the National Solvents Company, and later antique shop in Boyds, MD. She had a special gift for connecting with people. Former employees would come back to thank her for her impact on their lives.After Dorothy and Ned moved to Frederick in the 1970's, she continued her contributions in Frederick Community - worked with the local library, served as president of the Republican Women's Club for many years, was active in local and national political campaigns, receiving many awards, and enjoyed her membership in the Rainbow Belles. Many in the community were touched by her, and, although she did not quite succeed in living to be a hundred, Dorothy made quite an impact during her "short" stay on earth. She will be greatly missed and will certainly stir things up in heaven.The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Those wishing to attend may assemble with in the main gate by 12:45 PM.If you wish to make a contribution in her name, please consider the Robert E. Kelly Fund at the Community Foundation or a local charity directlywith helping localpeople suffering during the pandemic.