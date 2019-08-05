|
Dorothy Lee Moss, born February 5, 1926 in Rosemont, Maryland, passed away on August 3, 2019 in Braddock Heights, Maryland. She is survived by her 2 children, Thomas Edward Moss of Hedgesville, West Virginia and Linda Moss of Rosemont, Maryland. Dorothy is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lenwood G. Moss and her parents, John Graham and Inez Roderick.
Dorothy was a member of the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Auxiliary, the AARP of Frederick County, Brunswick Senior Citizens, Life Time PTA, was in the Frederick County Hall of Fame - Fire and Rescue and received a State Volunteer Award for Senior Citizens Fire and Rescue. She was also a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Brunswick, Maryland.
There will be a visitation Wednesday August 7, 2019 10am-11am at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 200 West Potomac Street, Brunswick, Maryland 21716 with a service at 11am. Burial to follow in the Union Cemetery, Lovettsville, Virginia. Pastor Greg Hartman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Bethany Lutheran Church, 200 West Potomac Street, Brunswick, Maryland or the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Company, 1st Avenue and A Street, Brunswick, Maryland 21716.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019