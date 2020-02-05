|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Mae Bowie, 84, of Frederick, MD entered eternal rest on Feb. 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born June 2, 1935 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Horace "Dad" and Sarah "Sallie" Jackson Disney. She was the beloved wife of Paul N. Bowie for 63 years.
In addition to her husband, she leaves to cherish her memory her: children, Linda Duckett, Paulette Bowie, Bonnie Sneed (Edward), Brenda Bowie, Anthony Bowie, Michelle Dorsey (Alan), & Sarah Bowie; 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her: children, Yvonne and Paul Bowie Jr., and Larry Carter; and sisters, Sarah Bowie, Mary Disney, Josephine Snowden, and Erma Disney.
Funeral services will be held on Sat., Feb. 8, 2020, at Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD with viewing at 11:30, the family receiving friends at noon and the funeral at 1:00 pm. Interment is at Resthaven. Online condolences may be shared at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020