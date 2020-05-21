Dorothy Marie Thompson
1925 - 2020
Dorothy Marie Thompson, 94, of Frederick, Maryland passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms. She was the beloved and devoted wife of the late LeRoy (Bud) Thompson, whom she married on November 7, 1942.

She was born August 6, 1925 in Derwood, Montgomery County, Maryland and was the daughter of the late George C. and Ethel M. Walter.

Dorothy and Bud owned and operated a dairy farm in Dickerson, Maryland. They were both extremely passionate about farming and caring for animals. Dorothy was a devout Catholic and was actively involved with St. Mary's in Barnesville and St. Joseph's in Buckeystown.

Dorothy passed her time crocheting. She made baby blankets for little ones and lap blankets for older ones. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She could always be counted on attending family reunions and church events. People were always welcomed into her home...and were well fed.

Dorothy was preceded in death by brothers Norman, George, and Franklin; and sisters Harriet Lifka, Charlotte Childs, Ethelene Ayton, Helen Offutt, Lorraine Sadtler, Catherine Dorsey and Jeannette Watkins.

She is survived by hundreds of well-loved nieces, nephews, greats and great greats. As well as many loved and devoted friends.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral and burial services will be a private. Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home of Frederick.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor at 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, MD 21703, in memory of Dorothy M. Thompson.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
