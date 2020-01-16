|
|
Mrs. Dorothy Ann Mey-Mullinix, 83, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on January 15, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle. She was the loving wife of the late George Mullinix, who passed in 2000.
Born March 1, 1936 in Washington, DC, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Julian and Mildred Kopff. She is survived by four children, Melinda Mullinix & husband Joe, Star Lawson & husband Billy, Brian Mey & wife Daniela, and Sereta Sparkman (Hal Neill); grandchildren, Joey Mullinix (Roxanne), Robert Mullinix (Heather), Dewayne Haines (Monica), Melissa Mey (Kasey Williams), Keith Mey, Michael Lawson, Ryan Lawson (Christina), Josh Lawson (Trish), Brad Sparkman (Heather), and Tiffany Sparkman (Chris Hurt); 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Mullinix was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Frazier, and her brother, Jerry Kopff.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20th from 12 - 1 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Veterans Garden of Honor I at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ()
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020