|
|
Dorothy Lee Graham Moss, passed from this life on August 3, 2019 in Braddock Heights, Maryland. She is survived by her 2 children, Thomas Edward Moss of Hedgesville, West Virginia and Linda Moss of Rosemont, Maryland. Dorothy is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas Graham and Inez Roderick Graham.
Born February 5, 1926 in Rosemont, Maryland, Dorothy graduated from Brunswick High School and Hagerstown Business College. She was employed at Ft. Detrick, Hood College, and Farmers & Mechanics National Bank.
Dorothy was a charter member of the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Auxiliary, AARP of Frederick County, Jefferson TOPS Chapter, Brunswick Senior Citizens, Lifetime PTA, was in the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Hall of Fame and received state Volunteer Awards for Senior Citizens and Fire and Rescue Volunteer work. She was also an active member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Brunswick, Maryland.
There will be visitation on Wednesday August 7, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 109 First Ave., Brunswick, Maryland with a service following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Lovettsville, Virginia. Pastor Greg Hartman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 109 First Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716 or Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Auxiliary, 200 West Potomac Street, Brunswick, Maryland , 21716.
Arrangements are by John T. Williams Funeral Home, Brunswick, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019