Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Dorothy N. Haines


Dorothy N. Haines Obituary
Dorothy N. Haines, age 84, of Walkersville, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born August 9, 1934 in Middleburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Norval Thomas Johnson and Lillian Laura Clabaugh Johnson. She was the wife of John B. Haines who died in 1974.

Dorothy retired from H.L. Hartz of Frederick. She was a lifetime member of the auxiliary of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post of Woodsboro and enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family.

Surviving are children, John Dennis Haines and Lee Haines, both of Walkersville, Fay Emery and husband Mike and Dorothy Brashears and husband Timmy, all of Frederick, May Muller of Hagerstown and Pam Chilcoat of Hampstead; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Betty Martin and husband Jimmy and brother, Robert Johnson and wife Barbara, all of Walkersville. She was predeceased by a son, Vincent Haines in 2009 and a sister, Jean Johnson.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, with her brother-in-law, Evangelist A.D. "Jack" Haines, officiating. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Eldersburg.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to help defray funeral expenses, c/o Hartzler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 249, New Windsor, MD 21776

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
