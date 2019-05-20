Dorothy Plummer Crawford, 95, of Buckingham's Choice Retirement Community, Adamstown, Maryland, affectionately known by all as Dot, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late George T. Crawford.



Dot was born July 15, 1923 in Laytonsville, Maryland a daughter of the late Dorsey and Rena Mullinix Plummer.



She graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1941 and shortly after began working for People's Life Insurance in Washington D.C. Dot began her career with the federal Government and worked at both the Public Health Administration and the Atomic Energy Commission, now known as the Department of Energy.



Dot married George Thomas Crawford, Sr. on October 3, 1946 and moved to the Crawford Farm in Germantown to become a farm girl. She was blessed with two sons, Tommy and Timmy. After George's tragic death on September 24, 1965, she and her sons continued running the farm and milking the cows.



Dot was active with the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair where she volunteered for over fifty years and was a lifetime member. She was also a volunteer with Epworth United Methodist Church, helping with the women's group and in the office.



She leaves to cherish her memory her son Tommy Crawford and daughter-in-law Terry; daughter-in-law Gail Crawford. Grandchildren: Kimberly Crawford, Jackie Myers and husband Donnie;



Christy Lynch and husband Matt; Mike Crawford and wife Sarah. Great-grandchildren: Caraline Lynch, Colin Lynch, Brady Lynch, Gunner Crawford, Mackenzy Crawford, Bristol Crawford, and Jessa Crawford.



Besides her husband George she is preceded in death by her son Tim Crawford, April 25, 2017.



The family would like to thank the staff of Buckingham's Choice and Hospice of Frederick County for the amazing care they provided for her.



Friends may call Thursday, May 23, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 9008 Rosemont Drive, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20877 from 9:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Jennifer Fenner will officiate. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, Maryland.



Donations may be made in memory of Dorothy P. Crawford to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, Maryland 21702, or if you wish to send floral arrangements please have them delivered to Epworth United Methodist Church.



