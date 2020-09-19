Dorothy Palla

Dorothy M. Palla, 91, of Hagerstown, MD, ended life's journey peacefully, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Doey's House. Born Tuesday, January 15, 1929 in Montclair, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Michael Morongell and the late Carmela (Squillante) Morongell. She graduated from Montclair High School, Montclair, NJ in 1947. She was employed with General Motors in Bloomfield, NJ as a Comptometer Operator (a comptometer was the first commercial mechanical calculator). Dorothy was married to Robert L. Palla on June 11, 1949. Bob always said that Dot chased him until he caught her. After moving to Hagerstown in 1968 she worked at Routzahn's Department Store. Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas (where she served as Regent and Financial Secretary), Brightwood Acres Homemakers, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, and Catholic Golden Age. She also volunteered with the Washington County Hospital Auxiliary in the Gift Shop for a number of years. Dorothy was a child of the Great Depression. She grew up in a poor Italian neighborhood but her life was rich. She lived it to the fullest and encouraged her children to do the same. She had a good sense of humor and enjoyed playing practical jokes and pranks on friends and family. Throughout her lifetime she had many dear friends including Jeanne Brown, a pen pal from the UK for nearly sixty years. Dorothy will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Anne Kinsey of Boonsboro; three sons, Robert Louis Palla Jr. and wife Jenny of Middletown, Steven Michael Palla of Hagerstown, Michael John Palla and wife Cheryl of Littlestown, PA; brothers, Michael Morongell and Louis Morongell; three granddaughters, Bethany Gail Starliper, Courtney Michelle Miller and husband Cameron, Elizabeth Ann Palla; and great-granddaughter, Nicole Marie Starliper. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Louis Palla, her sister, Marie Kaminsky and husband John, her sister-in-law Marie Morongell, her son-in-law Ronald Kinsey, and other loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10:00 am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 224 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, MD, with the Rev. Joseph Langan as celebrant. Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will be at the Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 224 W. Washington St. or St. Mary's Catholic School, 218 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com