Dorothy Jane Reeder, 53, passed away unexpectedly at the Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born on March 27, 1966 in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bernard W. Hunter and Dorothy Jean Navatsyk Hunter.



"Dot" resided in Salisbury and worked for numerous years as a nurse and home healthcare provider before going to work for Gillis Gilkerson Builders for many years.



She is survived by her devoted husband, Kevin Wayne Reeder; 4 children, Rick (Lisa) Larson of Brunswick, MD, Bradley (Jennifer) Reeder of Frederick, MD, Kelly (Mark) Delano of Preston, MD, and Jamie (Kevin) Foskey of Laurel, DE; 8 grandchildren, Bryan Noon, Marcus Delano, Kevin Delano, Savanna Foskey, Courtney Delano, Kevin Foskey, III, Travis Larson, and Autumn Delano; a great granddaughter, Brylee Noon, and a great grandson "on the way"; 2 brothers, Danny (Kathy) Hunter of Martinsburg, PA, and Jimmy (Cora) Hunter of South Fork, PA; 4 sisters, Alice (Jack) Rea of Salisbury, MD, Theresa (Juan) Ortiz of Alum Bank, PA, Janet Johnson of Monrovia, MD, and Mary-Ann (Tom) Janiga of Frederick, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Suzanne May and Barbara Kinsey; and 3 brothers, Butch, Joe, and Donny.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Gordon Nock.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 18 to June 20, 2019