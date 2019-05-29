Dorothy Raetta Schroyer, 90, of Middletown, MD, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home of Boonsboro, MD.



Born February 6, 1929 in Wolfsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Loy Nelson Wolf and Nettie Florence (Kline) Wolf.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Elvin Jacob Schroyer who passed away February 9, 2018.



Dorothy was a graduate of Middletown High School.



She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Middletown.



She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.



Dorothy is survived by son, Robert Schroyer and wife Liz, daughter, Jean Myers and husband Herb, grandchildren, Matt Myers, Mary Garganta, Melissa Lewis, Jessica Brown and Aaron Schroyer, great-grandchildren, Daniel Lewis and Grace Myers, daughter-in-law, Tammy Schroyer, sister-in-law, Leah Schroyer and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Harold Schroyer, brothers, Nelson Wolf, Maurice Wolf, Albert Wolf, Woodrow Wolf and Cyrus Wolf, sisters, Rachel Beall, Josephine Michael, Virginia Warrenfeltz and Lorraine Leatherman and grandson, Jacob Schroyer.



Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30am at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Ronald Reaves officiating. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Middletown, MD.



The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8pm at the funeral home.



The family wishes to send special thanks to Dorothy's niece Judy Wiles and the entire staff at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home for their care and support.



Memorial donations may be made in memory of Dorothy Schroyer to Hospice of Washington County at 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742 or www.hospiceofwc.org.



Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.jldavisfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 29 to May 30, 2019