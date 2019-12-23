|
|
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, age 87 of Monrovia, MD died Monday, December 9th, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dorothy was lovingly know as Bubbles by friends and family.
Dorothy was born in Canterbury, England in 1932. She immigrated to Ontario, Canada in 1955 and in 1961 moved to Rockville before building a home in Monrovia. Employed at different Giant Food locations in Montgomery County, MD. Dorothy loved to knit and all her grand and great-grandchildren will hang her handmade Christmas stockings and wear her knitted sweaters and clothes. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 67 years, Benjamin, and her 3 children, Trevor, Gary, and Carol. She had 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Dorothy has 1 surviving sister, Shirley of Ashford, England and was predeceased by her brother David. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2pm at Laytonsville Cemetery, 21720 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, followed by a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Frederick County Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020