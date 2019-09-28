|
Dorothy Louella Stine, 81, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Braddock Heights, Maryland.
She was the loving wife of Meredith L. Stine for more than 57 years.
Born March 27, 1938, in Lovettsville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Arthur F. and Virginia E. Frye. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Jefferson, Maryland.
She was a quiet, soft-spoken woman with a gentle spirit who enjoyed life's simple pleasures. She loved traditional country music, especially Conway Twitty and Gene Watson; a big mug of steaming hot tea; home-cooked meals and desserts; fresh vegetables and fruits, including anything blueberry; attending family reunions and playing bingo; sitting on her daughters' front or back porches enjoying the fresh air, listening to the birds, and watching the clouds; yellow roses; traveling to Deep Creek Lake with her daughters; but most of all, visiting and spending time with family.
She is survived by her daughters Karen Summers (Mike), Diane Smith, and Rhonda Souers (Sonny), all of Jefferson, Maryland; her brothers Howard Frye, of Brunswick, Maryland, and Charles Junior Frye, of Knoxville, Maryland; two grandchildren, Dawn Bitzer, of Waynesboro, Pennyslvania, and Justin Smith (Cindy), of Jefferson, Maryland; four great-grandchildren, William and James Bitzer and Karley and Owen Smith; a great nephew, Keith Frye, Jr.; brothers-in law Ray Gene Stine and Wayne Stine, of Frederick, Maryland; a niece, Linda Stine Davis, of Earleville, Maryland; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families; but especially Lillie Kelley, Joy Hahn, Jo Ann Gibbons, and Kim Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and numerous other family members, but more recently by a nephew, Keith Frye; a sister-in-law, Leva "Chick" Frye; and her first husband, George A. Eckenrode, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Avenue, Brunswick, Maryland. The funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Jefferson, Maryland, with the Rev. Richard Schoenly and Rev. Joseph Lettrich officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Jefferson, Maryland. Pallbearers will be Justin Smith, Steve Smith, Denny Smith, Shane Smith, Larry Garrott, and Daniel Cooper.
The family would like to thank those who lovingly cared for and offered their assistance along the way.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 637, Jefferson, Maryland 21755, or to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, Maryland 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019