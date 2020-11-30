Dorothy Strine Kline, 78, formerly of Thurmont, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Dove Hospice House in Westminster. She was the wife of the late Silas Edward Kline. Born on December 28, 1941, in Myerstown, PA, she was the daughter of Paul R. Strine and Frances Elizabeth (Hahn) Strine.
Dorothy was a member of Weller United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She graduated from Frostburg University in 1963 and received her Master's Degree from Western Maryland College. She was a school teacher, and taught 2nd grade for 27 years in Frederick County; 6 years at Lewistown Elementary and 21 years at Thurmont Elementary.
Mrs. Kline is survived by her sisters Mary Frances Snyder and Patricia Lee Bull, and her step-daughter, Joan Eyler.
A memorial service will be held on the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Weller Methodist Church in Thurmont, MD.
