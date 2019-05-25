Dorothy V. Warfield, age 91, of Waynesboro, PA, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at the residence of Fred and Sylvia Gayman, her caregivers of Waynesboro. Born January 8, 1928 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late William W. and Bessie Rae Garver Purdum. She was the wife of Roland M. Warfield who died in 2014.



Dorothy was a 1945 graduate of Liberty High School. She was an active member of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren where she played the piano and organ for many years, faithfully helped in the church kitchen and with the quilting club. She and her husband owned and operated Warfield's General Store, first in New London and then New Market. She enjoyed camping, traveling, watching Baltimore Oriole baseball games, spending time with her grandchildren, and attending family gatherings and church functions.



Surviving are daughter, Brenda Haugh and husband Larry of Waynesboro; son, Wendell P. Warfield and wife Anna of Martinsburg, WV; 5 grandchildren, Shannon Yoder and husband Larry of Waynecastle, PA, Jocelyn Pence and husband Chris of Waynesboro, Shawna, Ashley and Tobias "Toby" Warfield, all of Martinsburg; 8 great grandchildren; brother, William Purdum of Woodsboro and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by grandson, Briggs Haugh and sisters, Elizabeth Hoff Sullivan and Margaret Horton. The family expresses thanks and appreciation to Fred and Sylvia Gayman for their wonderful compassion and care given to Dorothy.



The family will receive friends at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Rd. (Mt. Airy 21771) Tuesday, May 28 from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service time at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Greg Qunitrell, church pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to her church at the address above.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 25 to May 26, 2019