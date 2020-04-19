Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy"Dottie" Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy"Dottie" M. Burns


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy"Dottie" M. Burns Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Martucci Burns, 79, of Frederick, MD, formerly of North Carolina, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord, on April 18, 2020. Born November 5, 1940 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late John and Lillian (Nee Brunn) LaBunde. She was the beloved wife to the late Robert W. Burns, Jr.

Dottie was a New Jersey native. She would later reside in Charlotte, North Carolina from 1982 until 2017 when she moved to Frederick. Dottie worked as bookkeeper before retiring from Hanford Creations in Charlotte. She was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and volunteered. Dottie also enjoyed painting, poetry and gardening. Everyone will remember her kindness and fun-loving nature.

She is survived by her children: John R. Martucci (Cheryl), Robert W. Burns III (Debbie), John Burns (Chrissy), grandchildren Kaitlin and Leslie Burns, Stephen and Logan Kopsidas, her sisters Arlene and Virginia, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by siblings Bruce, John, and Delores and granddaughter Tracy Boseman.

A celebration of Dottie's life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the , 1355 Peachtree St NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy"Dottie"'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -