Douglas Fleming Bare, 78, died on May 15, 2019, after an eight-year battle with ALS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob K. Bare and Louise Fleming Bare. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Karen (Smith) Bare; his son, Brian Bare and his wife, Amy; his daughter, Sara Campbell and her husband, Andrew; and six grandchildren, Austin Bare, Gwyneth Bare, Killian Bare, Nathan Campbell, Caleb Campbell and Luke Campbell; his brother, Allan Bare; and his sister, Christine Rushing. Doug grew up in Hagerstown, Md., served in the U.S. Navy, spent the majority of his life in Middletown, Md., worked 27 years at National Geographic Society, retired and moved to Midlothian, Va., to be close to family. Doug loved to care for and serve others, but most importantly trusted in the faithfulness of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This was obvious as he battled ALS until the end of his life. His greatest desire was to be with his Savior in Heaven. A memorial service will be held at Kingsway Community Church, 14111 Sovereign Grace Drive, Midlothian, 23114, on May 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. A light reception will be held directly after. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harper's Hope Foundation, www.mcvfoundation.org/harpershope-fund. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 16 to May 23, 2019