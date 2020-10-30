1/1
Douglas Bennett
Douglas Leroy Bennett 76, of Monrovia Md, died Tuesday October 27, 2020. He was born in Damascus on February 8, 1944 to Leroy and Helen Bennett.

Surviving besides his loving wife Brenda, are two sons, Kevin and Douglas, One stepson Bill Pawlowski (Ashlee) One daughter Ashley Vinar (Jeremy) One stepdaughter Kelly Tilton (Jeff). Five grandchildren, Corrie, Robert, Callie, Connor and Mollie, two great granddaughters, Willow and Wyatt, Special brother in-law and best friend Bernie Kelly (Charlotte). Special friend Jeramie Calandro, tow brother in-laws Thomas and Larry Kelly. One sister in-law Debbie McClung (Murl) and many nieces and nephews.

He retired from Montgomery county Fire and Rescue in 1990, Montgomery County Public Schools in 2007. Life member of Hyattstown VFD where he held many positions including Chief.

He is preceded in death by a loving son Christopher, Mother, Father, and brothers.

Friends may call Monday November 2, form 10-11 at Bush Creek Church of The Brethren 4821 Green Valley Rd. Monrovia, Md. 21770. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church and interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Pastor Linda Lambert will officiate.

Please follow all COVID-19 rules and regulations when attending any services.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.molesworthwilliams

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
